Mediacom reporting outages across midwest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cable and internet provider Mediacom has reported widespread outages across multiple states including Missouri and Iowa.

An online outage tracker for the City of Cedar Rapids shows an uptick of reports came in shortly after 1:00 pm.

Mediacom says they are working diligently to restore service. You can follow the online outage tracker here.

We know an outage is causing technical difficulties and are working diligently to restore service. We will post an update here when more information becomes available. Sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience! Thank you- — Mediacom Support (@MediacomSupport) July 5, 2022

UPDATE: At approximately 4:45 pm, Mediacom released an update stating that the issue should be resolved.

**OUTAGE UPDATE**

The technical problems impacting our system an hour ago have been resolved, and your service should be resumed. We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this has caused. — Mediacom Support (@MediacomSupport) July 5, 2022

