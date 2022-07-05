Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Mediacom reporting outages across midwest

Mediacom says they are working diligently to restore service.
Mediacom says they are working diligently to restore service.(Mediacom)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cable and internet provider Mediacom has reported widespread outages across multiple states including Missouri and Iowa.

An online outage tracker for the City of Cedar Rapids shows an uptick of reports came in shortly after 1:00 pm.

Mediacom says they are working diligently to restore service. You can follow the online outage tracker here.

UPDATE: At approximately 4:45 pm, Mediacom released an update stating that the issue should be resolved.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know
Sgt. John Williams with the Coralville Police Department
Coralville Police Officer dies on duty from medical issue
A shooting involving a child.
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

Latest News

Stone was arrested on July 1st for two counts of child endangerment causing injury.
Mayor of Waukon arrested for child endangerment
Eastern Iowa health experts weigh in on monkeypox questions
Eastern Iowa health experts weigh in on monkeypox questions
Severe thunderstorm watch as of 4:55PM 7/5/2022
Severe weather possible later tonight, damaging winds possible
Monkeypox.
Eastern Iowa health experts weigh in on monkeypox questions