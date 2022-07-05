Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Many won’t rely on virtual options after COVID: AP-NORC poll

FILE - Medical director of Doctor on Demand Dr. Vibin Roy speaks to a patient during an online...
FILE - Medical director of Doctor on Demand Dr. Vibin Roy speaks to a patient during an online primary care visit conducted from his home, April 23, 2021, in Keller, Texas. A new poll shows that many Americans don't expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides.

That’s even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future. The poll comes from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll shows that close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Still, close to half of adults also say it would be a good thing if virtual options continue.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. John Williams with the Coralville Police Department
Coralville Police Officer dies on duty from medical issue
Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know
A shooting involving a child.
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche
The Russian army has intensified its shelling of the key Ukrainian strongholds of Sloviansk and...
High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Brittney Griner sends letter to Biden pleading for his help