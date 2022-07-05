Show You Care
Iowa family from Ukraine shares their story

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - On the holiday where Americans celebrate freedom, an Iowa family with Ukrainian heritage hopes their country can help freedom prevail.

The family participated in a parade that went through Le Mars, Sunday afternoon.

After the parade, there was a gathering at the Plymouth County Historical Museum where they shared their story.

Most of the family has lived in America for six years, after leaving Ukraine due to the threat of war.

Alex and Nataliya Turkinov are happy to be in America and are grateful for the support that has grown for Ukraine.

“Yes, we are really proud to be American citizens, and actually taking care of the future of our kids. We know that we can change the future, and we can build this future, and at the same time we wish all the best for and the same thing for the Ukrainian children that they can also choose their own future and the parents take care of them,” said Nataliya.

The family welcomed Alex’s mother, who fled Ukraine in March to be with her grandchildren and daughter-in-law.

They said that without the support Americans have shown Ukraine, they believe the war would have already been lost.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

