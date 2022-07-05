Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crash through the front window of a local home Saturday morning.

KCCI in Des Moines says the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.

The car, a 2006 Pontiac G6, came to a rest in the living room. No one was home at the time.

Authorities say Lanken was trapped in the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know
Sgt. John Williams with the Coralville Police Department
Coralville Police Officer dies on duty from medical issue
A shooting involving a child.
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

Latest News

FILE - Medical director of Doctor on Demand Dr. Vibin Roy speaks to a patient during an online...
Many won’t rely on virtual options after COVID: AP-NORC poll
It is important that everyone always has access to fresh fruit and vegetables. If you have a...
How to donate fresh produce to local food pantries
Our Town Independence celebrated its 175th birthday in June, and is helping America celebrate...
Our Town Independence celebrated its 175th birthday
A new national hotline for those needing mental health assistance launches next week.
New national hotline launches for those needing mental health assistance