Iowa City Recreation pool to close due to malfunction with pump

You can find Iowa City pool schedules and updates at icgov.org/Pools.
You can find Iowa City pool schedules and updates at icgov.org/Pools.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting July 6th, the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center Pool will close due to a malfunction with the main pool pump.

The closure is expected to continue through the day, but a reopening date has not yet been set. Pool staff will release updates on the length of the closure when replacement parts are sourced.

You can find Iowa City pool schedules and updates at icgov.org/Pools.

