Individual enters building and assaults staff in Iowa City

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa City Police responded to the 300 block of Southgate Ave for a report of an individual entering the building and assaulting staff members.

Upon responders’ arrival, the individual reportedly began assaulting law enforcement officers until he was detained.

Police say a backpack was left at the building. The Johnson County Metro Bomb Team removed the suspicious package and the area was determined to be safe.

Police say the building will remain closed until 6 am on Wednesday.

This is an active investigation.

