‘I run towards gunfire’: talking safety during Cedar Rapids fireworks show

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tim Hautt wasn’t sure how many people would be at the Celebration of Freedom Fireworks in downtown Cedar Rapids on July 4, but he did know that “it gets crazy.”

“You just kind of expect that. If you don’t want to deal with it, don’t come down is kind of how it comes down to,” said Hautt.

In light of the fatal shooting during a Fourth of July parade near Chicago, and with the expectation of a large crowd, we asked Hautt if he was worried about safety.

“Yeah, I’d rather not die or get shot or something like that, or my family,” said Hautt. “But honestly, I know I’m going to heaven if I die. So that’s way better than here anyways, so I really am not worried about it.”

In the same tent as Hautt was John Thompson, a veteran who runs the nonprofit Salute to the Fallen. Thompson said his experiences as a veteran did give him a different perspective. “I’ve seen a lot of violence in my life, overseas as well as stateside. And so I always prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”

“I run towards gunfire. I mean, I keep Kevlar in my vehicle, “Thompson said. “I pray it doesn’t happen. But it’s also one where I stayed prepared. I mean, I have full medical triage kit, and it’s just stuff that stays in the vehicle.”

In the end neither man was anxious about safety.

“At events like this, I’m not worried here. CRPD comes out in force,” said Thompson.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

