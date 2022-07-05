Hundreds of runners participated in the Fifth Season 8k and 5k

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just over 800 runners combined took part in the Fifth Season 8k and 5K.

The men’s 8K winner was 23-year old Matt Lorenz of Swisher. Lorenz finished with a time of 25:25. In the female division, a familiar face finished up front, Elaina Brechler of Dubuque beat her goal of thirty minutes finished with a time of 29:55. This marked her second win in a row.

The 5k winners were Carlo Dannenfeiser of Dubuque and Maddie Block from Marion.

