Hot and humid today, storms become likely later tonight

Plan on hot weather conditions today. Look for storms to return to the area tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to be a hot one! Look for actual highs well into the 90s with the heat index approaching 110 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory continues for the entire area. Tonight, another system approaches from the west and any storm that comes through will carry the potential for hail, wind and torrential rainfall. These storms will probably linger into tomorrow morning, then the atmosphere resets and we do this again tomorrow night. Rain totals this week will probably be on the order of several inches when this pattern finally breaks on Friday night.

