Heartlanders introduce new head coach Derek Damon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In their second season the Iowa Heartlanders have their second coach.

Derek Damon was an assistant in Coralville in 2021, under previous head coach Gerry Flemming.

Flemming announced he is seeking a coaching opportunity oversees in Europe.

The Heartlanders went 29 and 33 in their inaugural season. Damon, who will also be the team’s general manager, says his style is all about speed and action.

“I wanna be a team that plays on your toes all the time we want to have ane exciting team on the ice this year that’s gonna bring a lot of fans and it’s just gonna build excitement,” Damon said. “It’s hard to play against a team that’s always in your face and relentless and that’s the type of team that we’re gonna be this year.”

