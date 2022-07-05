Firework costs increased around 35% after usage sparked since the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Costs related to fireworks are up around 35%, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The trade group blames the increase in costs on the rising prices for supplies, shipping, insurance and labor. Data shows Americans used 428.8 Million pounds of fireworks in 2021, a 57% increase since the pandemic began.

Sheila Greenlee, who is a manager at Cornellier Fireworks in Marion, said it’s becoming more common to see multiple families purchasing fireworks for their own party. She said those customers are creating an increase in sales because they also sometimes use those fireworks before July 4th.

“After seeing what that product does, they end up using it before [the fourth],” Greenlee said.

She also said the prices for fireworks at her stand are more expensive by a few dollars. Greenlee said the increase came from higher shipping prices from China.

John Redman, who was buying fireworks, said he didn’t pay much attention to those higher prices. He said his main focus was getting fireworks to celebrate the holiday.

“There is a limit,” Redman said. “But, yeah, as long as I keep it under a limit I have for myself we’re good.”

The increase in fireworks being used comes as the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said its seen an increase in fireworks-related injuries. Over a 15-year period, injuries with fireworks increased 25%.

