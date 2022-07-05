Fire displaces resident in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person has been displaced after a fire at a mixed use building in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning.

City officials said it happened at about 3:43 a.m. at 821 3rd Avenue SE. The building, formerly the Moniker 86 Social Club, housed a bar and restaurant and an apartment unit on the upper level. The restaurant and bar have been closed since the derecho.

In a press release, officials said a paramedic from Area Ambulance Service saw the fire at the while returning from another incident. They called the fire department and alerted the occupant of the apartment.

Firefighters said they found a large fire in the roof above the attached garage. The fire had extended to the attic space above the bar. Crews quickly knocked down the fire and removed smoke from the building.

The garage sustained heavy fire damage to its roof, and there was smoke damage throughout the building.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The fire remains under investigation.

