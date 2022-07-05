Eastern Iowa health experts weigh in on monkeypox questions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Area health experts tell us tonight the state’s first probable case of monkeypox shows the virus can appear anywhere. They said it’s not as transmissible as some of the other viruses we’ve seen over the past couple years.

”The threat of monkeypox is very low to the general populations,” said Heather Meador, with Linn County Public Health.

While Iowa reported its first probable case of monkeypox, health care leaders from around Eastern Iowa say one of their main worries is people who may travel internationally

”But as with all things, people need to be careful and need to be mindful. So, what we’re looking at is anyone that would have a rash. So, if you have a rash, with a fever, body aches. You’re not feeling well. You need to talk to your healthcare provider,” said Meador.

Meador said the rash can look pimply or blistery. She added while there are things people can do to relieve their symptoms, there’s no treatment for the monkeypox itself.

“But, it’s long. It’s about 2-4 weeks. That rash, it can be painful, the blisters can be somewhat painful. And then, as they’re crusting over, it can get itchy. It’s not a fun thing to have, but it is something that should self resolve over time,” said Meador.

Sam Jarvis, Community Health Manager for Johnson County said the virus isn’t spread through the respiratory system.

”For the most part, again, generally the general public is not at high risk. This is primarily transmitted through skin to skin contact,” said Jarvis.

Health officials emphasize talking to your health care provider if you have questions or concerns when it comes to monkeypox.

