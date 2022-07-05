Coralville Police Officer remembered after dying from medical issue on the job

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville Police Department has a memorial outside its’ station for Sgt. John Williams.

Williams, who worked on the force for more than 28 years, had a medical emergency after responding to a shooting involving a child on Sunday. The city of Coralville is still working on plans to remember a police officer.

Sergeant John Williams’ duties included being a patrol shift and field training supervisor, according to his LinkedIn page. He was “Officer of the Year” for the department in 1999.

Kelly Hayworth, who is the city administrator for Coralville, said he worked with Sgt. Williams about four to five times a week. He said he was the ideal police officer, who was talented at working with children.

“One of the things that he did really well with was work with students, whether it was the elementary or the junior high,” Hayworth said. “That was one of the special traits that he had is to be able to relate to kids and to people.”

According to a nonprofit called the ‘Officer Down Memorial Page’, he leaves behind a wife, four children, and six grandchildren.

