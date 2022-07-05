Animal shelters warn that July 5th is the busiest and most dangerous day for lost pets

IOWA CITY , Iowa (KCRG) - The Fourth of July is one of the loudest holiday weekends, and one of the scariest for animals of all sizes.

“Dogs, cats, critters, they don’t understand fireworks, they don’t understand the noise,” said Animal Services Officer, Devon Strief.

She says the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Shelter always plans to be fully staffed on July 5th to rescue and reunite pets with their owners after trying to run away from the noise.

This year, it’s especially dangerous for those animals to be outside after the holiday.

“You would feel really bad in a dog or cat got out in this heat right now. If they broke out of their chain or broke out of their yard, it would be pretty miserable for them, so make sure you’re keeping an eye on them,” said Strief.

With the heat index on Tuesday reaching over 105 degrees, it’s easy for a human to get overheated. For animals, it can happen a lot quicker.

“If you’re hot, they’re hot. They also have an added layer of fur which brings in a whole other element of it,” said Strief. “You go outside and want to take off a layer, take off your shoes and things like that, when you step on the cement it’s hot.”

She says animals really should not be outside in this weather for more than 5 to 10 minutes.

“Go ahead and fill a kid pool in the back yard, put some ice and then some treats in there so they have to snuffle around in it. Or just make sure you’re staying in the shade,” said Strief.

If you have a missing animal in the Iowa City area, you can call the shelter. Or if you see a pet on the loose in this heat, call animal rescue and identify signs of heat stroke.

Dizziness, shortness of breath, and lack of saliva are all signs of heat stroke in dogs.

