Watch for storms through early afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms continue to look likely today, mainly through early afternoon. Any storm that comes through between now and then may feature heavy rain and gusty wind. The heaviest rainfall looks to be focused generally north of I-80. This evening, while an isolated storm can be ruled out, many spots may stay dry for fireworks displays. Tomorrow, plan on high heat and isolated storms. The heat index tomorrow afternoon may reach 110 in spots! Otherwise, this is a “heat interrupted by storms” kind of week as nearly each night and early morning will feature some storm chances.

