Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Watch for storms through early afternoon

Watch for some storms to roll across the area through early afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms continue to look likely today, mainly through early afternoon. Any storm that comes through between now and then may feature heavy rain and gusty wind. The heaviest rainfall looks to be focused generally north of I-80. This evening, while an isolated storm can be ruled out, many spots may stay dry for fireworks displays. Tomorrow, plan on high heat and isolated storms. The heat index tomorrow afternoon may reach 110 in spots! Otherwise, this is a “heat interrupted by storms” kind of week as nearly each night and early morning will feature some storm chances.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their...
Iowa restaurants excited about new law restricting third-party ordering companies
The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
A shooting involving a child.
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Officials release more details in Buchanan County crash that injured 4
Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday, July 4th, 2022
Iowa Weather History: The 2008 Floods in Eastern Iowa
Some severe weather is possible on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, July 3
Some strong to severe storms are possible on Monday.
Showers and storms possible on Independence Day