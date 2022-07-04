WATCH: Long-lost sisters reunited by DNA ancestry test

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – Holidays have become extra special for one Minnesota family after a woman took a DNA ancestry test at Christmas and found out she has a sister.

Eiley Misfeldt finally got to meet her long-lost relative for the first time over the 4th of July weekend.

The stakes were high for Misfeldt as she waited to meet her sister at the airport.

“So weird and it doesn’t even feel real,” she said.

Misfeldt lives in Eden Prairie. She took a 23andMe DNA ancestry test over Christmas.

The results revealed a sister, Soojee Dufresne from New York.

Neither of the women knew the other existed until a few months ago.

Sunday was the much anticipated meeting.

“I just felt like so just overwhelmed with happiness and just all good,” Defresne is 27, three years older than Misfeldt.

Both were adopted form South Korea at just a few months old.

They unknowingly lived similar lives as well.

“Seeing her in person, she looks even more like me than in the pictures,” Misfeldt said. “I didn’t even think that was possible.”

The reunion was 24 years in the making and could have easily never happened. Dufresne said she could have missed the email.

“It’s wild, and I’m a swiper,” Defresne said. “I could have easily deleted that because I’m just, I’m one to go through my emails and clean it up really quick. So, it’s just unbelievable.”

Defresne said the discovery of her sister was a big relief for what once was a struggle for her.

“I considered that I was an alien at points in my teenage years because I just didn’t think anybody could be related to me,” she said.

Dufresne said her son now also has a new aunt.

“All I’ve ever known genetics wise is my son when he was born,” she said. “That was like my big moment of ‘I have somebody that is related to me and that I know is related to me.’ So, it just feels like an expansion.”

A connection that was always there, now made real.

“I can’t wait. We have a whole list of what we’re going to do,” Defresne said. “We have a bucket list of wasted time that we got to fill.”

