Three people hurt, including two children, after pickup hit by train in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a train and a vehicle in Butler County resulted in the hospitalization of three people in the vehicle, according to state officials.

At around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of the crash along Second Street in Parkersburg, just north of its intersection with Railroad Street. Troopers believe that a 2016 Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on Second Street and did not yield at the railroad crossing, resulting in the westbound Canadian National locomotive colliding into the pickup.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. Two passengers in the truck, both young children, were also taken to the hospital via ground ambulance.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, according to officials.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Canadian National Railroad Police were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

