Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms are impacting Fourth of July festivities in Eastern Iowa but should move out in time for fireworks Monday night.

The line of storms covering most of the TV9 viewing area started early Monday morning with thunder, lightning and heavy rain at times. Those storms should remain weak as they move across the area with some stronger winds possible. While an isolated storm may pop up Monday night, most areas should stay clear for fireworks displays.

Platteville, Wisconsin did not take any chances and opted to postpone its outdoor festivities, including fireworks, set for Monday night. Organizers have not released a new date yet.

Due to the inclement weather predicted on Monday, we are postponing some of the events on the 4th of July. The... Posted by 4th of July - Platteville, WI on Saturday, July 2, 2022

The rain Monday morning impacted some Fourth of July festivities. Coralville’s 4thFest cancelled its parade Monday morning as thunder and lighting was in the area.

Due to severe weather, as of 9:40 am on July 4th, 2022, the parade has been cancelled. There are no plans to reschedule... Posted by Coralville 4thFest on Monday, July 4, 2022

In contrast, Independence held its parade despite the rain but did have to cancel some other events Monday morning.

