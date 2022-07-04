Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok

Watch for some storms to roll across the area through early afternoon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms are impacting Fourth of July festivities in Eastern Iowa but should move out in time for fireworks Monday night.

The line of storms covering most of the TV9 viewing area started early Monday morning with thunder, lightning and heavy rain at times. Those storms should remain weak as they move across the area with some stronger winds possible. While an isolated storm may pop up Monday night, most areas should stay clear for fireworks displays.

Get Your Full First Alert Forecast or Check Radar
Find Fireworks Displays Near You

Platteville, Wisconsin did not take any chances and opted to postpone its outdoor festivities, including fireworks, set for Monday night. Organizers have not released a new date yet.

Due to the inclement weather predicted on Monday, we are postponing some of the events on the 4th of July. The...

Posted by 4th of July - Platteville, WI on Saturday, July 2, 2022

The rain Monday morning impacted some Fourth of July festivities. Coralville’s 4thFest cancelled its parade Monday morning as thunder and lighting was in the area.

Due to severe weather, as of 9:40 am on July 4th, 2022, the parade has been cancelled. There are no plans to reschedule...

Posted by Coralville 4thFest on Monday, July 4, 2022

In contrast, Independence held its parade despite the rain but did have to cancel some other events Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their...
Iowa restaurants excited about new law restricting third-party ordering companies
The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
A shooting involving a child.
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Officials release more details in Buchanan County crash that injured 4
Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday, July 4th, 2022
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Five Seasons Ski Team holds annual Freedom Festival show
Concert at McGrath Amphitheatre.
Alisabeth Von Presley and her Star Spangled Show concert held at McGrath Amphitheater