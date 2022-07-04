Police investigating homicide in Monroe County

LOVILIA, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 3rd, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding an alleged homicide.

Officials responded to the area in question and discovered a deceased female. An investigation was opened into the circumstances of the woman’s death. After identifying the body, deputies and special agents attempted to make contact with the woman’s husband but were unsuccessful.

Officials located their residence in the 200 block of East Street. The building was secure, and a negotiation team and tactical team were called to assist. Negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation involving a male subject inside for several hours but were unsuccessful. The male subject died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Autopsies are set to be conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.

