Police asking for information in death of Coralville 3-year-old; victim named

Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3, 2022;.(none)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 12:19 pm, the Coralville Police Department was dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Boston Way for a report of gunshot injuries sustained by a three-year-old child.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hosptials and Clinics. At approximately 6:56 pm, the child died from their injuries.

The child has been identified as Damaria Sanders.

Police are investigating the incident as well as the circumstances leading up to it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coralville Police Department or Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

