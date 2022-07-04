Show You Care
Lightning strike causes home fire in Marshalltown

Officials say lightning struck the property causing the attic to fire.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:26 am, the Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Church Street.

Officials say lightning struck the property causing the attic to fire. Crews on scene noticed light smoke coming from the roof of the residence. The homeowner said she heard a loud “boom” and a flash of light from outside.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 after seeing the smoke. They recalled hearing the sound of what they thought was an explosion.

No injuries were reported.

