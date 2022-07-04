Show You Care
Johnson struggles on final round at John Deere Classic, finishes in a tie for 60th

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - The final round of the John Deere Classic did not go over so well for Cedar Rapids’ Zach Johnson. It marked the third time Johnson has shot over par at TPC Deer Run in his last 60 rounds.

Johnson parred the first three holes on the final day, but had a set back on hole 4 after finishing with a double bogey. He had three bogeys and shot 3-over 74 Sunday.

He finished the tournament 5-under, which is disappointing, but he’s not basing this round on his game.

“Clearly, I’m frustrated with my day. I’m not really frustrated with the state of my game. Today is not indicative of where I’m at. I’m going to have to really diagnose today, probably learn from it a little bit and hopefully dismiss it pretty quick, but I’m encouraged. It sounds like I’m really just trying to find a positive here, but I am. It’s better now than it was last week and certainly better than it was two weeks ago.,” he said.

Johnson plans to spend the rest of the weekend with family before traveling to St. Andrews next weekend for the July 14-17 Open Championship.

