Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

A great night for Fireworks! But heat and storms possible Tuesday

A great night for Fireworks! But heat and storms possible Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The firework forecast for this evening is looking spectacular, with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 80s. Overnight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with isolated storms possible and lows in the 70s.

Tuesday will be hot with heat indexes in the 100′s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday afternoon. More storms are possible Tuesday evening into the overnight hours; some storms could become strong to severe.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a child.
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville
Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their...
Iowa restaurants excited about new law restricting third-party ordering companies
The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Officials release more details in Buchanan County crash that injured 4
Some strong to severe storms are possible on Monday.
Showers and storms possible on Independence Day

Latest News

kcrg wx
Watch for storms through early afternoon
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday, July 4th, 2022
Iowa Weather History: The 2008 Floods in Eastern Iowa
Some severe weather is possible on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, July 3