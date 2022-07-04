A great night for Fireworks! But heat and storms possible Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The firework forecast for this evening is looking spectacular, with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 80s. Overnight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with isolated storms possible and lows in the 70s.

Tuesday will be hot with heat indexes in the 100′s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday afternoon. More storms are possible Tuesday evening into the overnight hours; some storms could become strong to severe.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.