Five Seasons Ski Team holds annual Freedom Festival show

The Five Seasons Ski Team held a show on the Cedar River on Sunday evening near Ellis Park.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Seasons Ski Team held their 32nd annual Freedom Festival Ski show on Sunday night at Ellis Park.

The free event had dancing, comedy, and a wide variety of water skiing stunts. Hundreds of people came out to see the show at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids.

Five Seasons Ski Team is open to anyone who wants to join. They also hold events on July 4 at 7:00 p.m. as well as every Thursday until Labor Day.

