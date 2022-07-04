Show You Care
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fireworks played a role in a late-night fire that tore through a warehouse on Madison’s south side and destroyed the building, according to the city’s fire department.

Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon indicated fireworks likely sparked the blaze while MFD’s initial report added the flammable items inside the warehouse helped it spread. The report did not indicate what specifically was being stored at the 2,000 square-foot facility, which is owned by A-Team Construction, although Carbon did note there was heavy machinery inside.

Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.(NBC15)

Firefighters could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, located in the 600 block of E. Badger Rd., as they arrived shortly after 9:30 p.m., the report continued. For nearly a half-hour, they battled the flames before getting the fire under control around 10 p.m. and preventing it from spreading to any nearby structures.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, which remains under investigation. The fire department has not listed the official cause of the fire, although its investigators have determined it started the west end of the building

