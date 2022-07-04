Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fatal crash in Dubuque

The accident remains under investigation.
The accident remains under investigation.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Dubuque on July 3rd.

Police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle on Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St at approximately 3:47 pm on Sunday. The victim was transported to the UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he reportedly died.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a child.
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville
Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their...
Iowa restaurants excited about new law restricting third-party ordering companies
The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Officials release more details in Buchanan County crash that injured 4
Some strong to severe storms are possible on Monday.
Showers and storms possible on Independence Day

Latest News

Officials say lightning struck the property causing the attic to fire.
Lightning strike causes home fire in Marshalltown
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
Police asking for information in death of Coralville 3-year-old; victim named
Cedar Rapids man set to explore new trail on yearly trip abroad
Cedar Rapids man set to explore new trail on yearly trip abroad
Cedar Rapids man set to explore new trail on yearly trip abroad
Cedar Rapids man set to explore new trail on yearly trip abroad