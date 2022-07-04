Show You Care
Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District sent a message to parents and staff regarding a security incident that occurred over the weekend.

The school says that the security threat has caused district activities, minus high school baseball and softball games, to close over the week while the incident is addressed and resolved. Regularly scheduled activities are expected to resume on July 11th.

You can read the full message below:

Cedar Rapids Community School District Parents,

This weekend, the Cedar Rapids CSD identified a cyber security incident. To restore all systems as quickly and securely as possible, we are implementing a district closure, suspending the district’s summer activities for the remainder of this holiday week including district field trips. HS baseball and softball games will continue as scheduled.

As soon as CRCSD learned of this, CRCSD engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to help review this matter and take steps to ensure something similar does not happen again.

As part of the CRCSD work to restore all systems as quickly and securely as possible, CRCSD is suspending district summer activities for the remainder of this holiday week. This includes Scholar Camp, Kids on Course University and Champions summer programming. CRCSD apologizes for any inconvenience and looks forward to resuming regular district summer activities on Monday, July 11.

Again, we apologize and sincerely appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. Please visit our website for updates as they become available.

You can visit the district’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

