Coralville Police Officer dies on duty from medical issue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville Police Officer died while on duty Sunday from what officials called a medical issue.

The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency posted condolences on Sunday for Coralville Police Sgt. John Williams. The agency did not give any other details and the Coralville Police Department has not released any details of Sgt. Williams’ death.

A LinkedIn page for Williams says he worked for Coralville police for more than 28 years, joining the force in 1994. He currently worked as a patrol shift supervisor and field training officer and supervisor.

Several Iowa lawmakers also offered condolences for the death of Sgt. Williams. State Sen. Kevin Kinney, a former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy, described him as a fantastic family man and a true public servant.

While we celebrate the Fourth of July, please also make sure to keep Sgt. John Williams' family in your thoughts and prayers today. Yesterday, the community lost a great officer, a fantastic family man and a true public servant. pic.twitter.com/vIZ9iMUPYj — Senator Kevin Kinney (@kinneyforiowa) July 4, 2022

Fellow Johnson County Representatives Dave Jacoby and Zach Wahls also offered thoughts, describing Sgt. Williams as an extraordinary friend and neighbor as well as an officer.

It is with extreme sadness we say goodbye to Coralville Policeman Sgt. John Williams. An extraordinary officer, a friend, and a neighbor. He died while on duty yesterday. — Dave Jacoby (@repjacoby) July 4, 2022

It is with profound grief that Coralville mourns the loss of Coralville Police Officer Sergeant John Williams, who died yesterday in the line of duty. Sgt. Williams was an exemplary officer, a great neighbor, and a family man. He will be missed by all. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) July 4, 2022

