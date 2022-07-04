Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Coralville Police Officer dies on duty from medical issue

Sgt. John Williams with the Coralville Police Department
Sgt. John Williams with the Coralville Police Department(none)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville Police Officer died while on duty Sunday from what officials called a medical issue.

The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency posted condolences on Sunday for Coralville Police Sgt. John Williams. The agency did not give any other details and the Coralville Police Department has not released any details of Sgt. Williams’ death.

A LinkedIn page for Williams says he worked for Coralville police for more than 28 years, joining the force in 1994. He currently worked as a patrol shift supervisor and field training officer and supervisor.

Several Iowa lawmakers also offered condolences for the death of Sgt. Williams. State Sen. Kevin Kinney, a former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy, described him as a fantastic family man and a true public servant.

Fellow Johnson County Representatives Dave Jacoby and Zach Wahls also offered thoughts, describing Sgt. Williams as an extraordinary friend and neighbor as well as an officer.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their...
Iowa restaurants excited about new law restricting third-party ordering companies
A shooting involving a child.
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville
The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Officials release more details in Buchanan County crash that injured 4
Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

Police Tape
Police investigating homicide in Monroe County
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
3-year-old boy shot in Coralville Sunday dies
Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know
Radar image from Monday, July 4, 2022
Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok