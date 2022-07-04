Cedar Rapids man set to explore new trail on yearly trip abroad

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Floyd Sandford doesn’t usually walk in circles like along the track, but he has been a walker for quite some time.

“I walk to and from work every day,” he explained. “When I first came to Cedar Rapids, I saw Robert Armstrong walking from his home to Armstrong’s department store every day. I thought that was very inspirational.”

Over the last 20 years, he’s explored new heights by foot.

“I decided to get into long distance hiking, partly to try and stay in shape, but also because it allows you access to trails that take you to wonderful, beautiful places,” said Sandford.

Sandford was in the Peace Corps when he was younger in Africa. Following his service, he did a lot of traveling. He now combines his interest in long distance hikes and international travel by taking a yearly trip.

“I go to England a lot. England has a lot of national trails that take you through very lovely, scenically, beautiful areas. Usually, designated areas of outstanding, natural beauty,” he said.

He plans to hit the trails again in September to tackle the Cleveland Way. It’s a national trail in northern England that stretches 110 miles. Sandford expects to complete the hike in 9 days. Along with enjoying the coastal views and crossing off another national trail he’s never walked before, his upcoming adventure allows him to continue to see the world.

“I realized that this world is a really interesting place and I want to see as much of it as I can.”

To see more of Sandford’s travels, click here to visit his blog.

