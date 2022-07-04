Alisabeth Von Presley and her Star Spangled Show concert held at McGrath Amphitheater

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion native Alisabeth Von Presley, along with Palo native Dalles Jacobus, and Adam and Amber Beck who’re from Cedar Rapids, performed at the McGrath Amphitheatre Saturday.

The concert which included Von Presley’s original songs and covers such as “Africa” by Toto and “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen, was part of the Freedom Festival and was free to the public.

Von Presley’s next performance in Cedar Rapids will be on December 9 at the Paramount Theater.

