Alisabeth Von Presley and her Star Spangled Show concert held at McGrath Amphitheater

The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion native Alisabeth Von Presley, along with Palo native Dalles Jacobus, and Adam and Amber Beck who’re from Cedar Rapids, performed at the McGrath Amphitheatre Saturday.

The concert which included Von Presley’s original songs and covers such as “Africa” by Toto and “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen, was part of the Freedom Festival and was free to the public.

Von Presley’s next performance in Cedar Rapids will be on December 9 at the Paramount Theater.

