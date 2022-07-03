Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Vandals spray Madison church with abortion graffiti

Vandals spray Madison church with abortion graffiti
Vandals spray Madison church with abortion graffiti(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Madison are investigating after someone spray-painted a Madison church with anti-pro-life graffiti. WMTV reports that police believe someone spray-painted the graffiti on St. Bernard Catholic Church’s front door and signs overnight Friday into Saturday. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Michael Radowicz, said the parish is saddened by the graffiti but the vandalism does nothing to solve any issues.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month reversed Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The reversal has created questions about whether Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion is now in effect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
generic image of prison
Cedar Rapids mental health therapist sentenced to federal prison for relationship with 14-year-old
Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their...
Iowa restaurants excited about new law restricting third-party ordering companies
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week

Latest News

‘Minions’ set box office on fire with $108.5 million debut
‘Minions’ set box office on fire with $108.5 million debut
Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish
Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen