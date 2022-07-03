Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia

Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOVYANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk was occupied by pro-Russian separatists for months in 2014. Now, its people are preparing to defend the city again as the fighting draws closer and invites a major battle.

Slovyansk is a city of splintered loyalties, with some residents antagonistic toward Kyiv or nostalgic for Ukraine’s Soviet past. But many fear the return of the Russians and what they could do to their now-flourishing town.

Slovyansk may become the next major target in Russia’s campaign to take the Donbas region, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
generic image of prison
Cedar Rapids mental health therapist sentenced to federal prison for relationship with 14-year-old
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week
Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the...
From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden
The holiday weekend continues with a gorgeous Sunday, but the 4th is looking hot and stormy
The holiday weekend continues with a gorgeous Sunday, but the 4th is looking hot and stormy
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life