Showers and storms possible on Independence Day

Showers and storms become likely for parts of the Independence Day holiday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complex weather scenario is ahead for the 4th of July.

An area of showers and storms looks likely to move through the state by the morning hours on Monday, a few of which could be strong. The most likely area to see these storms will be along and north of Interstate 80. They will likely last through about 2:00 p.m., with activity diminishing and shifting east from that point onward.

Most indications are, however, that we should catch a break by evening on the 4th, allowing many fireworks celebrations to take place. A second round of storms may develop in our northern zones by late evening, perhaps putting a damper on some events there. This round also carries the risk for strong to severe storms, with damaging winds the greatest threat. An incidence of large hail or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Exactly where, and if, this second round develops is somewhat uncertain, and will depend on the first round’s evolution. Please check back on KCRG.com and newscasts on KCRG-TV9 for additional updates throughout the day.

Storm activity winds down on Monday night, leading into what will likely be a very hot and muggy Tuesday. With dew points in the 70s and highs well into the 90s, heat index readings above 100 look likely for many of us. Be prepared to take heat-related precautions over the next several days.

Additional storm chances stick with us through the end of the work week, though there will be dry hours in each day as well. Temperatures moderate a bit toward next weekend, with highs closer to normal and somewhat lower humidity.

