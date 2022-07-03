Show You Care
Show N’ Shine car show held at Noelridge Christian Church

Classy Chassy Cruisers held the "Show N' Shine" car show at Noelridge Christian Church in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, as part of the Freedom Festival.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Classy Chassy Cruisers held the Show N’ Shine car show at Noelridge Christian Church in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival on Saturday.

Around 50 trucks, tractors, motorcycles, and cars new and old were shown off at the event. This included a nearly 100-year-old Ford Model T, a 1968 Ford Mustang, and a variety of old John Deere tractors. The event, which was free, featured local food trucks, snow cones, popcorn, and live music.

The show also raised money for Iowa City Hospice, a non-profit that helps provide hospice care across eastern Iowa.

