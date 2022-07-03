Officials release more details in Buchanan County crash that injured 4

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Buchanan County have released more information about a crash that took place on Monday evening.

At around 7:45 p.m. on June 27, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, located south of Independence. Deputies believe, following an investigation, that a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling southbound lost control, spinning sideways and colliding with a northbound 2021 Can-Am Defender all-terrain vehicle. Both vehicles ended up on the side of the road with significant damage, with the ATV on its side.

Three people in the ATV were taken to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence via ambulance for treatment of unspecified injuries. The driver of the Grand Prix received what were described as minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle.

The Independence Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, and Jesup Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to officials.

