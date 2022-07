(AP) - Families went bananas for Minions this weekend at the movie theater.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” brought in an estimated $108.5 million in ticket sales from 4,391 screens in North America, Universal Pictures said Sunday. By the end of the Monday’s July 4th holiday, it will likely have earned over $127.9 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.