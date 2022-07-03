Show You Care
Murray dazzles in NBA Summer League debut with 26 points

Keegan Murray officially introduced as a Sacramento King
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Mac McClung scored 17 points in 16 minutes, Paris Bass added 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the California Classic with a 100-66 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers, who never trailed in the first summer league game of the season. First-round pick Nikola Jovic scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting for Miami.

In the second game, Sacramento got 26 points from No. 4 pick Keegan Murray and defeated Golden State.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

