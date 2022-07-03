Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:34 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Police Department received reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of Third Avenue SE. Officers located a male juvenile at the scene who had been shot in the abdomen.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, which required emergency surgery. Officials said that he is expected to recover.

Police have not yet identified any suspects, and are asking for the public’s help in providing information. Anonymous tips can be submitted using Linn County Crime Stoppers at (800) 272-7463.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash
The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
generic image of prison
Cedar Rapids mental health therapist sentenced to federal prison for relationship with 14-year-old
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties

Latest News

Show 'N' Shine car show in Cedar Rapids.
Show N’ Shine car show held at Noelridge Christian Church
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmer's Market.
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market draws holiday weekend crowd
Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their...
Iowa restaurants excited about new law restricting third-party ordering companies
Show 'N' Shine car show in Cedar Rapids.
'Show N' Shine' car show raises money for hospice