Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:34 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Police Department received reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of Third Avenue SE. Officers located a male juvenile at the scene who had been shot in the abdomen.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, which required emergency surgery. Officials said that he is expected to recover.

Police have not yet identified any suspects, and are asking for the public’s help in providing information. Anonymous tips can be submitted using Linn County Crime Stoppers at (800) 272-7463.

