Johnson sits tied for 36th following day 3 of the JDC

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - Zach Johnson got off to a hot start on day three of the John Deere Classic with three birdies in his first four holes. He also delivered an eagle on the 17th hole bouncing in the sixth in his career on a par-5. He sits tied for 36th at -8 for the weekend.

J.T. Poston, who has been the leader from the start, shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a 3-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic.

