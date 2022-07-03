The holiday weekend continues with a gorgeous Sunday, but the 4th is looking hot and stormy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to sunshine outside the window and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across Eastern Iowa. Today’s forecast is beautiful, with a mostly sunny sky and highs climbing into the upper 80s.

However, the pattern will change late tonight and into Monday. A front will move into the state late Sunday night and Monday, bringing in a chance for showers and storms. Some storms may become strong to severe, with wind and hail the primary hazards. However, tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Storms are expected to continue into Monday afternoon and evening. The holiday will also be hot, with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Heat indexes could potentially reach the low 100s. You may need to adjust your 4thof July plans.

Chances for showers and storms will continue into the middle of the week.

