Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market draws holiday weekend crowd

Cedar Rapids held its fourth Downtown Farmer's Market of the year on Saturday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
People came out and shopped the over 150 vendors from all across eastern Iowa, carrying different food and gift options.

People came out and shopped the over 150 vendors from all across eastern Iowa, carrying different food and gift options.

“I just like the sense of community that you get when you come down here, and you see everyone enjoying the farmers market the same way that you’re enjoying it,” Sam Anderson, a shopper, said. “It just feels like these are my people, I’m home. And we’re all having a good time on a nice Saturday.”

The next Downtown Farmers Market will be on Saturday, July 16 from 7:30 a.m. until Noon.

