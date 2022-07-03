Show You Care
Campers stay local for holiday weekend during summer of inflation

People celebrating the 4th of July holiday will have to dig deeper into their wallets. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked to campers who decided to stay local.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Crystal Lewis is part of a big group of friends that spent the Fourth of July weekend at Palisades-Kepler State Park.

Lewis said the group took up eight campsites at the park, which is minutes from where many of the friends live.

“One of the friends that is here with us, they own a local bar in Mount Vernon, Yock’s Landing. And so they wanted to be kind of close to home, to kind of going back and forth,” said Lewis.

That friend is Kelley Yock.

“We’ve just been coming in and out as we can,” Yock said.

While convenience was a factor in choosing the park, Yock also acknowledged it kept costs low during an expensive summer.

“It is handy that we are ten minutes away from town. Typically we would go a little bit further, but you have to think twice when you have to make trips. It’s definitely—food is more expensive, gas is more expensive, but at least you’re out here in the beautiful scenery and sun and all that,” Yock said.

For her part, Lewis said inflation didn’t impact her plans for this particular trip.

”No, ‘cause we’re so local. A few of us had already had the site booked months ago, not really no,” Lewis said.

However, Lewis also said she had noticed costs were up.

“Oh, it’s a little more expensive to go further from home nowadays,” Lewis said.

However, according to these friends, one doesn’t need to travel far to savor what summer has to offer and to leave bad news behind for a little while.

“With everything going on in the world, you get out and you just kind of forget about the problems and where we’re going right now and hope things turn around,” Yock said.

