3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A young child suffered gunshot wounds in a Sunday afternoon incident, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:19 p.m., the Coralville Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Boston Way. Officers located the 3-year-old child who had been shot.

The child was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ambulance for their injuries. Officials said that the child was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

Coralville Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the child being shot.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.