Zach Johnson finishes day two at the John Deere Classic four under par

SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - Plenty changed, from the weather, to the start time, to the starting hole, but the score did not.

Cedar Rapids’ Zach Johnson shot a two under in round two of his “fifth major,” bringing his score to -4.

“today was much more manageable and getable,” Johnson said about the weather, despite an hour-long rain delay.

Johnson only had two bogeys against four birdies in his second trip around the course, but he said he could have capitalized on his opportunities better.

“Today was a day of opportunity that I let slide by,” Johnson said. “I gave myself ample opportunity I just couldn’t capitalize on my wedges so that’s not normal and it’s also a little bit frustrating.”

Johnson was able to acknowledge his strengths, and at -4 is highly likely to make the cut for day three.

“I hit some good shots and I gave myself opportunity pretty much every hole”

