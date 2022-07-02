Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger

HONG KONG (AP) — Rescue services in Hong Kong say an industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members. The accident occurred Saturday about 186 miles south of Hong Kong. Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety.

The Hong Kong Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel but said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 68 miles per hour. The storm made landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday.

