Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger

Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger
Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) — Rescue services in Hong Kong say an industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members. The accident occurred Saturday about 186 miles south of Hong Kong. Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety.

The Hong Kong Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel but said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 68 miles per hour. The storm made landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash
Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
generic image of prison
Cedar Rapids mental health therapist sentenced to federal prison for relationship with 14-year-old
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties
Photo of a Hog confinement
Iowa woman arrested after over 1000 pigs found decomposing in confinements

Latest News

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family
Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city
Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city
Pope urges Congo, South Sudan to work for peace, prosperity
Pope urges Congo, South Sudan to work for peace, prosperity