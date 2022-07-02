Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukarine (AP) — Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province. The regional governor said Saturday that Russians “opened fire from all available kinds of weapons” in the last day.

Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend the city and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighboring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk are the two provinces that make up the Donbas region, where Russia has focused its offensive since the spring. Pro-Russia separatists have held portions of both provinces since 2014, and Moscow recognizes all of Luhansk and Donetsk as sovereign republics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

