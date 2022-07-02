One person hurt in Saturday crash in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving one vehicle in rural Linn County resulted in injuries to one person, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Taylor Road, located northeast of Springville. Deputies arrived and found a crashed 2012 Ford Escape, which they believe entered the south ditch, causing it to vault over Taylor Road and roll on nearby private property.

Officials said that the person operating the vehicle appeared to have had a medical event that caused the crash. The person also sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Linn County Rescue, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Anamosa Police Department, Springville Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

