Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

One person hurt in Saturday crash in Linn County

A crash occurred.
A crash occurred.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving one vehicle in rural Linn County resulted in injuries to one person, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Taylor Road, located northeast of Springville. Deputies arrived and found a crashed 2012 Ford Escape, which they believe entered the south ditch, causing it to vault over Taylor Road and roll on nearby private property.

Officials said that the person operating the vehicle appeared to have had a medical event that caused the crash. The person also sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Linn County Rescue, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Anamosa Police Department, Springville Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash
Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
generic image of prison
Cedar Rapids mental health therapist sentenced to federal prison for relationship with 14-year-old
The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash north of Raymond hurts one
A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
One person hurt in crash between bus and van in Black Hawk County
usc ucla hawkeye
Iowa students surprised by the Big Ten’s newest members
After two pandemic years, a summer travel bounce — and chaos
After two pandemic years, a summer travel bounce- and chaos