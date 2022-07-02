Motorcycle crash north of Raymond hurts one

RAYMOND, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle driver was hurt when they crashed on Saturday morning, according to officials.

At around 10:54 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Independence Avenue and Raymond Road, located north of Raymond. Deputies believe that the operator of a 2005 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on Raymond Road and lost control, leading to the crash.

The motorcycle’s driver was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital via ambulance for the treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Raymond Fire Department and Evansdale Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

