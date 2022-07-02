Show You Care
A lovely start to the Holiday Weekend with only isolated showers and storms possible

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Happy Saturday! We’re starting the holiday weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and a clear sky. Isolated showers and storms are possible today, but most of the area will be dry with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday looks warm with highs in the mid-80s and a mix of sun and clouds. 

Showers and storms return Sunday night and into Monday across Iowa. Bringing an umbrella to any 4th of July festivities might be a good idea. Temperatures will be warm on Monday, rising into the upper 80s with heat indexes potentially reaching the 90s.

